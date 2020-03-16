Livestock auctions impacted by coronavirus measures

To combat the spread of COVID-19, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation is recommending farmers not stick around after unloading livestock at auction facilities.

Livestock auctions are limiting spectators after Ohio banned mass gatherings of more than 50 people in a single space Monday. The state department of health earlier banned gatherings of 100 people, but the CDC recommendations have since become more restrictive.

Because the @CDCgov guidelines have changed, we are adjusting #Ohio‘s mass gathering ban to no gatherings above 50 people in #Ohio. pic.twitter.com/vBiadnNW2d — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

As a result, the farm bureau is encouraging farmers to unload livestock at the docks and then depart.

“We understand these auctions are often utilized as a social gathering, but during this time, we recommend only active buyers attend the auctions,” said Roger High, Ohio Farm Bureau director of livestock, said in a press release.

The changes will allow auctions to continue providing livestock marketing services while honoring social distancing orders.