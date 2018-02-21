Locals lead at Championship Tractor Pull

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two local tractor pullers led the way at this year’s 50th edition of the Championship Tractor Pull, held Feb. 14-16 at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville.

Mike Conny, of Beloit, Ohio, drove Mac Nasty, and finished second in the 10,200-pound Pro Stock Tractor division.

Jody Ross, of Waynesburg, Pa., drove Triple Bypass, winning the 8,200-pound Super Stock Tractor class finals.

And Kevin Schmucker, of Louisville, Ohio, finished in sixth place in the 10,200-pound Pro Stock Tractor division, with Git-Er-Dun Deere.

The tractor pull attendance was the largest in recent history, with more than 67,000 tickets sold.

A ceremony was held during the finals, to honor past participants and the organizers of the first tractor pull. The pull awards $200,000 in prize money.

Check out the rest of the top pullers, including several others who are from Ohio and Pa.

7,500-pound Modified Tractors

1. Wayne Sullivan, Kentuckian,Warsaw, Ky., 237.78

2 . Ricky Long, Lucas Oil Racing TV, Glasgow, Ky., 230.229

3 . Stan Shelton , Shel-Shocked, New London, N. C., 218.653

4. Steve Bunnage, Takes A Lickin’, Golden Gate, Ill., 217.58

5. Wayne Bunnage, Keeps On Tickin’, Ellery, Ill., 208.088

6. Bill Leischner, Dirtslinger, Weldon, Ill., broke

9,300-pound Super Farm Tractors

1. Tony Sietsema, Wolverine Deere, Allendale, Mich., 240.843

2. Peter Norton, The Perfect Storm, Franklin, Ind., 240.451

3. Casey Fritz, Twisted Deere, Boscobel, Wis., 239.678

4. Allen Andrews, Dakota Deere, Beresford, S. D., 237.91

5. Tyler Audet, Pure Bred Red, Bridport, Vt., 235.154

6. Jed Pettus, Dixie Deere, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., 233.832

7. Don Slama, Fast & Furious, Lavalle, Wis., 232.913

8. Josh Miley, High Maintenan$e, Francisco, Ind., 229.662

6,200-pound 2WD Super Modified Trucks

1. Ashley Corzine, Shell Rotella Second Degree, Assumption, Ill., 219.742

2. Lisa Tatum, Full Throttle, Bardstown, Ky., 218.948

3. Cole Zajicek, Texas 2 Step, Columbus, Texas, 218.823

4. Jeff Writsel, At It Again, Orient, Ohio, 218.205

5. John W. Mumma, After Midnight, Philo, Ill., 206.964

6. Keith Long, Lucas Oil Racing TV, Glasgow, Ky., 196.581

7. Bethany Nelson, Sweet Revenge, Altamont, Ill., 193.671

8. Mark Ford, Tremor, Woodbury, Tenn., 192.545

8,200-pound Super Stock Tractors

1. Jody Ross, Triple Bypass, Waynesburg, Pa., 230.076

2. Braden Shramek, Legacy, WIllliamsburg, Mo., 224.984

3. Travis Schlabach, Bone Twister, Marengo, Iowa, 220.953

4. Brandon Hunt, Livn A Dream, Oak Grove, Ky., 217.417

5. Stan Blagrave, Red Horse, Acklery, Tex., 200.271

6. Kent Payne, Super Rooster, Veedersburg, Ind., scratched

8,000-pound Super Stock Alcohol Tractors

1. Terry Blackbourn, Extremely Armed & Dangerous, Newton, Wis., 245.54

2. Josh Blackbourn, Armed & Dangerous International Threat, Newton, Wis., 244.201

3. John Strickland, Galot 2, Clinton, N.C., 231.221

4. Jordan Lustik, SIllver Bullet, Eighty Four, Pa., 230.014

5. Brent Payne, Galot, Hamilton, Ohio, 216.28

6. Jeff Hirt, Runin Bare, Port Clinton, Ohio, scratched

10,200-pound Pro Stock Tractors

1. Don Masterson, Tinker Toy, Grandview, Ind., 238.752

2. Mike Conny, Mac Nasty, Beloit, Ohio, 238.565

3. Cody Shay, Red Edge Pro, Shannon City, Iowa, 236.519

4. Kevin Masterson, River Rat, Evanston, Ind., 234.899

5. Dustin Hart, Beyond Limits, Fayette, Mo., 233.061

6. Kevin Schmucker, Git-Er-Dun Deere, Louisville, Ohio, 232.704

7. Brad Moss, Young Buck, Adairville, Ky., 229.758

8. Rob Russell, Work Horse, Prescott, Iowa, 229.631

9. Mark Lawyer, Rapped Up With Vengeance, New Castle, Ind., 229.109

10. Jason Svonavec, Bootlegger, Rockwood, Pa., 226.661

11. Chris Cain, Aces Wild, New Palestine, Ind., 221.272

12. Patricia Justison Fuchs, Corn Fed, Hillsboro, Ill., 140.15