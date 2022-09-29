Lottery for river otter, beaver trapping is Oct. 8

COLUMBUS — Beaver and river otter trapping permits on managed areas for the 2022-23 season will be issued via in-person lotteries Oct. 8, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

A permit is required to trap beaver and river otter on state-managed areas, including wildlife areas, state parks and state forests. A complete list of available trapping permits is available on the Controlled Hunting Access Lotteries page at wildohio.gov.

Drawings will occur at noon at each division of wildlife district office. Office locations can be found at wildohio.gov. Each permittee may select one partner to accompany them for the duration of the season. Beaver and river otter trapping lotteries are grouped by region; trappers may apply in only one district (central, northeast, northwest, southeast, southwest). Beaver and river otter trapping permits are valid from Dec. 26 to Feb. 28, 2023.