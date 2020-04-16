Mahoning Co. 4-H’ers sew face masks

CANFIELD, Ohio — 4-H members in Mahoning County are doing what they can from home to make a positive impact on the COVID-19 crisis. They have partnered with county commissioners, the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown and JOANN to make face masks for the county’s essential medical workers.

Face mask patterns, best practices when making masks and drop off locations were shared by the League of Women Voters to help 4-H members in this project. JOANN’s has kits available for mask making and serves as a drop off location.

Once 4-H members started making masks and donating them, some medical centers found out and have reached out to members directly to ask for more masks.

Community service is a large part of 4-H, beginning with pledging hands to larger service. Mahoning County 4-H’ers have already donated hundreds of masks and are still making them. This has allowed the county’s youth to be part of the action right from home.