Make a printed tote at Stainbrook Park

MEADVILLE, Pa. — Crawford County Conservation District will host a workshop demonstrating how to use vegetation to make prints on totes Sept. 28 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Shelter 1 at Stainbrook Park.

Crawford County Conservation District Education Specialist Kathy Uglow will take participants on a “scout around walk” for vegetation to use for printing on a tote bag to take home.

The paints and materials for the project will be provided. The cost of the event is $3 to cover materials. For more information about the event or to register, call 814-763-5269.