Make the most of your crops at Penn State clinic

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will offer its annual agronomic field diagnostic clinic July 16-17, at the Agronomy Research Farm in Rock Springs, Pennsylvania.

Two one-day seminars, from 9 a.m.-4: 30 p.m., will allow participants to earn certified crop adviser, pesticide and nutrient management credits, and offers training to improve agronomic management skills.

Topics will include: round baler technologies, non-Bt corn hybrids, soil compaction, sulfur fertilizer and weed identification.

The Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center is located at Rock Springs, Pennsylvania, nine miles southwest of State College, on state Route 45.

The registration fee for the clinic is $80 per person, which covers lunch, refreshments and materials. After July 8, the fee will increase to $100.

To register, visit http://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-clinic, call 877-489-1398 or email extensionregistration@ag.psu.edu. Questions about the clinic should be directed to Dwight Lingenfelter, at 814-865-2242, or dwight@psu.edu.