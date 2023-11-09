Marketing grants open for dairy businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Center for Dairy Excellence has a new Marketing, Branding and Labeling Consultant Grant program open for dairy value-added operations that are looking to advance their businesses. Grant applications are due by Nov. 17.

Up to 11 grants will be awarded, and dairy value-added businesses in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey are eligible to apply.

The Marketing, Branding and Labeling Consultant Grant program is designed for value-added dairy businesses looking to build their brand, develop effective labels, create marketing plans and identify appropriate strategies to increase product sales and consumer access. If accepted into the program, grant recipients will have access to a consultant who has experience in the dairy value-added space.

If all 11 grants are utilized, each grant will be for $5,000. Recipients will receive up to $3,750 to work with a consultant and up to $1,250 for direct implementation of the consultant’s recommendations. The grant is made possible by the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, a USDA initiative. A $100 application fee is required upon submission but will be reimbursed if the application is not accepted.

To learn more about the grant and to apply online, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/marketing-branding-grants. Email Melissa Anderson at manderson@centerfordairyexcellence.org or call 717-636-0779 with questions.