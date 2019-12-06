Matthew Hissa — Dec. 2, 2019

By -
0
109
Matthew Hissa

Matthew Hissa, a 13-year-old from Middlefield, Ohio, bagged an a-typical 12-point buck in Middlefield, Ohio on Dec. 2.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.