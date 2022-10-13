Maumee Bay unveils adaptive equipment

OREGON, Ohio — People paying a visit to Maumee Bay State Park now have new adaptive equipment to enjoy thanks to a donation from the NiSource Charitable Foundation. The new, accessible features were unveiled by staff from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, members of the Ohio State Parks Foundation and representatives from sponsor Columbia Gas.

Made possible through a donation to the Ohio State Parks Foundation, visitors of all abilities will now be able to enjoy the water and even learn the love of paddling.

Two new mobility mats provide a firm surface, connecting people of all abilities to the water’s edge. Two adaptive kayaks and an all-terrain wheelchair were also purchased with the funding provided by the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

The Ohio State Parks Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit, charitable organization that supports Ohio State Parks by funding projects and programs of ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft. Creating new ways to improve park experiences for users of all abilities is one of the foundation’s goals.

Those interested in renting it out can call the Maumee Bay State Park office at 419-836-7758. ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education and conservation of Ohio’s 76 state parks and waterways.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.