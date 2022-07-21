McCament named Chief of the Division of Mineral Resources Management

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz announced the selection of Ben McCament as the new Chief of the Division of Mineral Resources Management.

As chief, McCament will oversee the division’s efforts to provide for the safe and environmentally sound development and restoration of mineral and fossil fuel extraction sites. McCament, who currently serves as the Abandoned Mine Land Program manager, has been with ODNR for 13 years. He has 22 years of experience in AML and acid mine drainage impacted watersheds in Ohio.

Prior to his time at ODNR, McCament worked as the Raccoon Creek Watershed Coordinator at Ohio University’s George Voinovich School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from University of Findlay and a master’s in environmental studies from Ohio University.

McCament will replace the current Chief of the Division of Mineral Resources Management, Dave Crow. Crow has been with ODNR since 1985. He was appointed chief in 2019. Prior to that he served in several roles including mineral resources inspector, mineral resources administrator, natural resources administrator and deputy chief.