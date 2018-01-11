McCutcheon crowned Ohio fairs’ queen

STOW, Ohio — The Ohio Fair Managers crowned Morgan McCutcheon as the 2018 Ohio fairs’ queen. She represents the Hartford Independent Fair. Morgan was chosen from a field of 77 county and independent fair queens and was crowned Jan. 6 during the combined senior and junior fairboard member general session.

There were more than 2,600 senior and junior fairboard members in the Battelle Ballroom, Columbus. The key note address was delivered by Ashlee Lundvall. She spoke on A Redefined Life: Lessons from a Pitch Fork.

McCutcheon

Morgan is from Licking County and is involved in the Hartford Independent Fair in Croton. She is a member of the Clover Connections 4-H Club and the Utica FFA chapter. Her primary project work has been with market lambs, but she has also exhibited breeding sheep, market goat, and FFA work such as agri-science fair displays, woodworking, concrete and landscaping.

Morgan is the daughter of Jeff and Lisa McCutcheon, of St. Louisville. She is currently a senior at Utica High School and will be attending The Ohio State University in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing.

Morgan’s 4-H and FFA work span a period of 12 years. Morgan has served as a Licking County 4-H Camp counselor, Hartford Junior Fairboard member, Ohio 4-H State Ambassador, Licking County lamb queen, Utica FFA chapter officer, 4-H club officer, and attended several state and national events representing Licking County 4-H. Morgan was also recognized as the 2016 State 4-H Sheep Project Award winner and attended the 2016 National 4-H Congress in Atlanta as a representative of the Ohio 4-H program.

An honor student at Utica High School, Morgan has been active in the volleyball program, served as class officer each year, a member of the National Honor Society, and participates in the College Credit Plus program while she has taken courses at The Ohio State University, Newark Campus.

Morgan will represent Ohio’s state, county and independent agricultural fairs for 2018 and will assist with the queen’s selection process during the 2019 Ohio Fair Managers Convention in Columbus, Jan. 2-6, 2019.