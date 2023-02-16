MCF sets students up for success via scholarship program

Washington County, OH — Up to $400K in scholarships will be awarded through Marietta Community Foundation in 2023, and students are encouraged to apply sooner rather than later.

Whether a student is interested in attending a two or four-year college/university, pursuing a trade, or joining the military, the Foundation likely has a scholarship that fits their future plans.

There are opportunities available for students from Washington County, OH; Noble County, OH; Wood County, WV; and beyond. While many scholarships are designed to assist high school seniors, there are opportunities available for high school underclassmen and nontraditional students as well.

Recipients are selected based on a variety of criteria, such as financial need, academic standing, community service, character and leadership qualities. Personal information is redacted before selection committees review applications to ensure the process is as fair as possible.

Details on each of the 60+ available scholarships and how to apply can be found at https://www.mcfohio.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 20, 2023.

“This is a special time each year,” said Britani Merritt, Donor & Program Services Director. “Our donors use scholarships to invest in the future of our community, hoping to give students what they need to succeed. It’s exciting for us to hear from the next generation that will be entering the workforce and driving change throughout our community.”

Marietta Community Foundation brings together passionate donors and causes to improve Washington County, Ohio for generations to come. Founded in 1974, the Foundation manages more than 350 funds and has distributed more than $24.5 million to charities while meeting rigorous national standards in the community foundation sector.