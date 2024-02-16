McGovern wins title at Michigan Auctioneers Association Championship

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan — The Michigan Auctioneers Association announced that Brad McGovern has clinched the title at the 2024 Michigan Auctioneers Association Championship.

McGovern attended the Reppert School of Auctioneering in Indianapolis, Indiana, and further honed his skills at Hondros College of Business, in Cuyahoga County, obtaining licenses as an Ohio auctioneer and real estate salesperson.

An active member of the National Auctioneers Association, Ohio Auctioneers Association and the Michigan Auctioneers Association, McGovern is owner and operator of McGovern Auctioneers, LLC. Additionally, he is dedicated to working with his family at Auctions On 309 in Lima, Ohio, and as a realtor with CCR Realty. He served as a director on the Ohio Auctioneers Association Board from 2020 to 2023 and as the chairman of the Youngstown-Columbiana Association of Realtors Legislative Committee.