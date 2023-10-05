Meigs County Farmers Market wins national award

WASHINGTON — An Ohio farmers market won a top spot in the 15th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a national contest hosted by American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition.

Markets receiving the most public votes are declared the national winners. The celebration also recognizes top markets in five regions nationwide and in all 50 states. The Meigs County Farmers Market, in Pomeroy, Ohio, won second place in the national contest and was awarded $2,500.

“This market belongs to the community, and they showed it this past month like never before,” said Stephanie Rife, Market Manager, Meigs County Farmers Market, in a statement. “We are excited to see this love for all things local carry through our whole county, because when a small town unites, nothing is impossible.”

More than 2,000 markets nationwide participated in the 2023 celebration with over 10 million supporters engaged through voting, visiting the celebration website and engaging with the celebration on social media. Since 2008, the celebration has highlighted the important role farmers markets play in American communities and our larger food system.

National winners are awarded $5,000 for first, $2,500 for second, $1,500 for third, $750 for fourth and $250 for fifth. These funds are awarded to markets for marketing, communications and other needs that help expand the market’s reach and impact.

The North Tonawanda City Market, North Tonawanda, New York, won first place. Mt. Washington Farmers Market, in Kentucky, took third place. Brookfield Farmers Market, in Illinois, took fourth place, and Kershaw County Farmers Market, in South Carolina. State winners were awarded $100 for taking first place in each state. In Pennsylvania, Lancaster Central Market was first place. In West Virginia, the Fayette County Farmers Market took first place.