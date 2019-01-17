Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown offers scholarships

The Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown is offering a scholarship for students interested in horticulture. It is open to any student in horticulture that is from Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark and Portage counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence Counties in Pennsylvania. All Applications must be received by March 1, 2019.

Guidelines

The Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown has been promoting the education of college students in the field of horticulture through scholarships, since 1991. Scholarships will be $1,000 max per student pursuing a college degree in Horticulture, Landscape Design, or an allied subject. Up to two students can be awarded in any one year if the criteria are met. A winning applicant can only apply twice.

Applicant Qualifications

Applicants must be currently a graduating high school senior or currently enrolled in a credited community college, or university continuing their education in a horticulture program with either horticulture or floriculture as a major at a post-secondary two-or four-year institution.

Applicants must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 GPA, based on the 4.0 system.

Applicants must currently live in or have attended high school in Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage, Stark or Trumbull County in Ohio or Mercer and Lawrence County in Pennsylvania.

Application Procedure

1. Complete application. The form can be found at MGCY Website. Be sure to include the required three letters of recommendation from three professors or two professors and an employer, along with, transcripts described on the second page of the application.

2. Return all application materials by March 1, 2019.

To:

Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown

c/o Robert Schulick

1012 Old Furnace Rd

Youngstown, OH 44511

3. Applicants meeting all requirements will be contacted by telephone to schedule a personal interview at a mutually agreed upon place.

4. All interviewed applicants will be notified by May 1, 2019, of their status with respect to the scholarship.

5. The successful candidate will attend the May meeting of Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown to receive the scholarship.

Questions

For additional information, contact Bob Schulick via email at oldsman2@aol.com, or by calling 330-727-1674.