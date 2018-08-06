Mercer 4-H Roundup results

Carlin Ligo showed the grand champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds. TimberCreek Restaurant purchased the lamb for $24/pound, represented by Micah, Conner and Russell Wilpula. Aug. 3, 2018 Sale Total: $107,225.07 Total Lots: 143 RABBIT PEN Number of Market Lots: 11 Average: $13.77/pound with champions; $11.83/pound without Grand champion: Bid: $30/pound Isabella Foust Weight: 15 pounds Buyer: WJ Jovenall Construction Reserve champion: Bid: $15/pound Noah Guy Weight: 8 pounds Buyer: Tomeo Farms Trailer Service and Tomeo Farms Husqvarna Parts, Sales and Service CHICKEN PEN Number of Market Lots: 5 Average: $16.10/pound with champions; $8.50/pound without Grand champion: Bid: $20/pound Addison Olson Weight: 23 pounds Buyer: Wagler’s Camp Perry Reserve champion: Bid: $35/pound Blair Steele Weight: 23 pounds Buyer: Whispering Pines Veterinary Service GOATS Number of Market Lots: 19 Average: $5.49/pound with champions; $6.43/pound without Grand champion: Bid: $14.50/pound Chance Rains Weight: 89 pounds Buyer: Coolspring Corn Maze and McCullaugh Fencing Reserve champion: Bid: $14.50/pound Audrey Lawrence Weight: 90 pounds Buyer: D’Onofio Food Center LAMBS Number of Market Lots: 25 Average: $5.50/pound with champions; $4.50/pound without Grand champion: Bid: $24/pound Carlin Ligo Weight: 140 pounds Buyer: TimberCreek Restaurant Reserve champion: Bid: $10/pound Bailey Kasbee Weight: 145 pounds Buyer: D’Onofio Food Center STEERS Number of Market Lots: 13 Average: $2.78/pound with champions; $1.49/pound without Grand champion: Bid: $3.75/pound Chance Rains Weight: 1,344 pounds Buyer: Fairview Swiss Cheese Reserve champion: Bid: $3.00/pound Grace Deschand Weight: 1,319 pounds Buyer: Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, Grove City HOGS Number of Market Lots: 70 Average: $2.69/pound with champions; $2.58/pound without Grand champion: Bid: $6/pound Carson Ligo Weight: 252 pounds Buyer: TimberCreek Restaurant and Coolsprings Corn Maze Reserve champion: Bid: $7/pound Kendra Benton Weight: 251 pounds Buyer: DJ Smoke House and Howard & Son Meat Packing Auctioneers/ringmen: Sherman Allen, Don Braham, Dylan Braham, Beth Hillmar, Matt Lawrence, Justin Loomis, Simon Miller, Charles Mowry, Matt Tomeo and Duke Whiting. Mercer grand chickenAddison Olson showed the grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 23 pounds. Wagler’s Camp Perry purchased the pen for $20/pound, represented by Brandon Rosenberger and Kaitlyn Wagler. < > < > 1 View Mercer grand chickenAddison Olson showed the grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 23 pounds. Wagler’s Camp Perry purchased the pen for $20/pound, represented by Brandon Rosenberger and Kaitlyn Wagler. 2 View Mercer grand goatThe 89-pound grand champion market goat was shown by Chance Rains and purchased for $14.50/pound by McCullaugh Fencing and Coolspring Corn Maze, represented by David, Sara and John McCullaugh. 3 View Mercer grand hogCarson Ligo won grand champion market hog, weighing 252 pounds. Coolspring Corn Maze and TimberCreek Restaurant purchased the hog for $6/pound, represented by Micah, Conner and Russell Wilpula and David, Sara and John McCullaugh. 4 View Mercer_grand_lambCarlin Ligo showed the grand champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds. TimberCreek Restaurant purchased the lamb for $24/pound, represented by Micah, Conner and Russell Wilpula. 5 View Mercer_grand_rabbitThe 15-pound grand champion market rabbit pen was shown by Isabella Foust and purchased for $30/pound by WJ Jovenall Construction, represented by Bill Jovenall and Noah Geiwitz. 6 View Mercer grand steerChance Rains showed the 1,344-pound grand champion market steer. Fairview Swiss Cheese, represented by Rick Koller, purchased the steer for $3.75/pound. 7 View Mercer outstandingsupporterKim Williams was honored with the Mercer County Outstanding 4-H Supporter Award before the livestock sale Aug. 3. Williams is a third generation 4-H adviser. She started the Otter Creek Livestock Club in 1993. Also pictured is Steven Pfaff, her nephew and the county 4-H educator. 8 View Mercer reserve poultryThe reserve pen of market chickens weighing 23 pounds was shown by Blair Steele and purchased for $35/pound by Whispering Pines Veterinary Service, represented by George Rodgers. 9 View Mercer reserve goatThe reserve champion market goat, weighing 90 pounds, was shown by Audrey Lawrence and purchased by Albert D’Onofrio with D’Onofrio’s Food Center for $14.50/pound. 10 View Mercer_reserve_hogKendra Benton showed the reserve champion market hog. DJ Smokehouse and Howard and Son Meat Packing, purchased the 251-pound hog for $7/pound. 11 View Mercer reserve lambBailey Kasbee won the reserve champion market lamb honors with her 145-pound lamb. Albert D’Onofrio with D’Onofrio’s Food Center purchased the lamb for $10/pond. 12 View Mercer reserve rabbitThe reserve champion market rabbit pen was 8 pounds and shown by Noah Guy. Matt Tomeo of Tomeo Farms and Trailer Sales and Tomeo Farms Husqvarna Parts, Sales an Service was the high bidder at $15/pound. 13 View Mercer reserve steerGrace Deschand showed the reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,319 pounds. Hoss's Steak and Sea House, Grove City, represented by Sherri Buckley, purchased the steer for $3/pound. 14 View Mercer 4-H Roundup 15 View Mercer 4-H Roundup 16 View Mercer 4-H Roundup 17 View Mercer 4-H Roundup
