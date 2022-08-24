Mercer County 4-H Roundup

Aug. 5
Sale Total: $166,925.85
Total Lots: 143
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 15
Average w/champions: $3,107.51
Average w/out champions: $2,569.35
Grand champion exhibitor: Chance Rains
Bid: $6/pound
Weight: 1,423 pounds
Buyer: Minor Acres
Reserve champion exhibitor: Ryan Deschand
Bid: $3.50/pound
Weight: 1,338 pounds
Buyers: DJ’s Smokehouse and Howard and Son Meat Packing
Junior Showmanship: Colton Ligo
Intermediate Showmanship: Audrey Lawrence
Senior Showmanship: Ryan Deschand
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 73
Average w/champions: $1,185.86
Average w/out champions: $1,183.99
Grand champion exhibitor: Kaiden Roberts
Bid: $9.25/pound
Weight: 241 pounds
Buyer: Freshmark Sugardale
Reserve champion exhibitor: Colton Ligo
Bid: $9/pound
Weight: 277 pounds
Buyer: Watson’s Inc.
Junior Showmanship: Colton Ligo
Intermediate Showmanship: Audrey Lawrence
Senior Showmanship: Kaiden Roberts
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 17
Average w/champions: $938.77
Average w/out champions: $737.93
Grand champion exhibitor: Ryan Deschand
Bid: $20/pound
Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center
Reserve champion exhibitor: Noah Williams
Bid: $19/pound
Weight: 110 pounds
Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center
Junior Showmanship: Noah Williams
Intermediate Showmanship: Xavier Williams
Senior Showmanship: Ryan Deschand
BOER GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 20
Average w/champions: $723.78
Average w/out champions: $506.08
Grand champion exhibitor: Audrey Lawrence
Bid: $30/pounds
Weight: 87 pounds
Buyer: Fette Vet Clinic
Reserve champion exhibitor: Kanyon Roberts
Bid: $26/pound
Weight: 106 pounds
Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center
Junior Showmanship: Rachel Struthers
Intermediate Showmanship: Audrey Lawrence
Senior Showmanship: Jordan Olson
RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 8
Average w/champions: $92.94
Average w/out champions: $40.58
Grand champion exhibitor: Emma Byler
Bid: $350
Buyers: Fredonia Forest Products
Reserve champion exhibitor: Allan Ward
Bid: $150
Buyers: Fette Vet Clinic
Junior Showmanship: Jaycee Yasko
Intermediate Showmanship: Tahlaysia Foust
Senior Showmanship: Marigrace Garvis
CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 10
Average w/champions: $195
Average w/out champions: $150
Grand champion exhibitor: Jaycee Yasko
Bid: $150
Buyer: Lawrence Haven Genetics
Reserve champion exhibitor: Matthew Kloos
Bid: $600
Buyer: Helena Agri Enterprises LLC
