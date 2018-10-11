Mercer County ag families honored for longtime service

MERCER, Pa. — Mercer County Farm Bureau honored two member couples for their longtime commitment to agriculture at its annual meeting Oct. 1 in Mercer, Pa.

Harry and Roberta Elder, of Clarks Mills, Pa., are the founders and former owners of Elder Ag and Turf Equipment. The couple supported activities in the agricultural community, and Roberta Elder participated in legislative committees, lobbying for Farm Bureau issues in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

Norm and Bonnie Morrison farmed for 70 years on their century farm near Transfer, Pa. Norm Morrison served as governmental relations coordinator for the bureau, organizing annual visits with legislators in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg. He also served as a membership chairman.

Each couple was presented with a clock in appreciation of their years of service to agriculture.