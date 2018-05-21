Mercer County crowns 2018-19 dairy princess

MERCER, Pa. — Girls from the age of 5 to 18 shared their knowledge and their passion for the dairy industry that is part of their daily lives May 19 at the Leslie N. Firth Education Center in Mercer County.

Mercer County Dairy Princess pageant participants must have a direct connection to the dairy industry. Most of the participants grew up on Mercer County dairy farms.

Outgoing 2017-18 Mercer County Dairy Princess Jocelyn Snyder of Greenville gave a speech about her year as dairy princess with special references to former supporters of the program who have passed away in the last few years, including her father Todd Snyder.

Christa Ealy was named the 2018-19 Mercer County Dairy Princess and Rebekah Leise as alternate.

Before the crowning of the princess, younger participants shared their passion for dairy. The Dairy Darlings, girls 8 years and younger, sang a dairy song.

They included Anna Brownlee, daughter of Bill and Jynde Brownlee; Grace Kaufman, daughter of Paul and Brandy Kaufman, Greenville; and McKinleigh Mase, daughter of Garrett and Maggie Mase, Cochranton.

The Dairy Delights, girls age 9 through 12, presented skits. The Brownlee sisters, Abby, Grace and Ruth with little sister Anna, daughters of Bill and Lynde Brownlee, worked together to present their skit.

Additional presentation were made by Lydia Hill, daughter of Troy and Michelle Hill, Sandy Lake; Katelyn Kaufman, daughter of Paul and Brandy Kaufman; and Makenna Mase, daughter of Garrett and Maggie Mase.

The Dairy Maids, girls 13 to 15, presented speeches about the dairy industry. These participants included: Emma Devine, daughter of John and Dian Devine, Volant; Kellie Prinkey, daughter of Kevin and Carrie Prinkey, Hermitage; Ashlee Riley, daughter of Dan and Kristine Riley, Greenville; and Callie Whiting, daughter of Maggie Whiting, Pulaski.

Hannah Sturgin, daughter of Raymond and Paula Sturgin, Fredonia is dairy ambassador.

The evening began with a Cow Tail hour hosted by Josie Canon the 2016-17 Mercer County dairy princess.

Lena Aiken, the 2009-10 Mercer County dairy princess was the master of ceremonies for the evening.

The Mercer County Dairy Promotion Committee organizes the event. The girls will be seen throughout the year at parades and events where they often are serving ice cream to the public.

Ealy and Leise will participate in the state seminar for county dairy princesses from across the state. Ealy will compete in the state pageant in the fall.