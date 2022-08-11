Miller crowned auctioneer champion

SAN DIEGO — Emerging from a competitive field of 41 contestants, Jerick T. Miller, of Cambridge, Ohio, was crowned the 2022 International Auctioneer Champion at the 35th annual International Auctioneer Championship as part of the National Auctioneers Association’s Conference and Show which took place July 29 at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego.

Award

Miller received a $5,000 cash award, trophy and championship ring for his winning efforts through the preliminary bid-calling round, an interview round and a final round of bid-calling that included the top 10 men and five women.

Miller will now have the opportunity to represent the National Auctioneer Association speaking at state auctioneer conferences across the country as well as help implement the Auction for Hope at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, as part of NAA’s ongoing partnership with St. Jude.

Miller’s championship is the second for his family as he joins his brother Jason, the 2014 champion in the IAC fraternity, making them the only brothers to win the title. Miller’s win gives the state of Ohio 10 total IAC men’s and women’s champions. Miller is a licensed auctioneer and realtor with Kaufman Realty & Auctions and works out of the Cambridge office. He is licensed in multiple states and currently sells real estate, power sports and automobile auctions on a weekly basis as well as high end fundraiser auctions nationally.

He recently sold an original oil painting by former President Jimmy Carter for $2 million with the proceeds benefiting the Carter Center.