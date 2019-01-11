Miniature horses pull at Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — What is they say about “small, but mighty”?

Fourteen teams of miniature horses proved their might in the Mini Horse Pulling Contest Jan. 7 at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The competition was split into three divisions based on the height of the horses at the withers: 34 inches, 36 inches, and 38 inches.

In the first round, the sled weighed 820 pounds. Cinder blocks were added each round in 320-pound increments until the team in each division who could pull the most was crowned the winner.

The top team of the 34-inch division, owned by Cory Wagner of Spring Run, Franklin County, made a winning pull of 2,420 pounds.

Wagner’s 36-inch team topped its division with a winning pull of 2,740 pounds.

The top team of the 38-inch division, owned by Russell Ferringer, Indiana County, made a winning pull of 3,060 pounds.

A special Teamster Award was presented to one driver in each division who displayed both exceptional skill as a driver and good sportsmanship.

Judges for the competition were Dean Denny of Last Chance Farm in Rochester, N.Y., Butch Miner of Fritz Ann Farm in Fort Plain, N.Y., and Gary Libengood of Libengood Bros. Maple in Rockwood, Somerset County.

The top three teams in each division included:

34-inch division: 1. Cory Wagner, Franklin Co.; 2. Matt Ferringer, Indiana Co.; 3. Chad Phillips, Tioga Co.

Teamster Award – Chad Phillips.

36-Inch Division: 1. Cory Wagner; 2. Matt Ferringer; 3. Chuck Nutwell, Fulton Co.

Teamster Award – Chuck Nutwell.

38-Inch Division: 1. Russell Ferringer, Indiana Co.; 2. Tate Stackhouse, Lycoming Co.; 3. Brandon Ferringer, Indiana Co.