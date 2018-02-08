Monsanto board approves dividends

ST. LOUIS — The Monsanto Co. board of directors recently declared a quarterly dividend on common stock of 54 cents per share. The dividend is payable on April 27, to shareowners of record on April 6, 2018.

It relates to the second quarter of the company’s 2018 fiscal year. In other matters, Monsanto shareowners have elected 12 board members to serve new one-year terms ending with the company’s annual meeting in 2019.

Elected board members include Dwight M. “Mitch” Barns; Gregory H. Boyce; David L. Chicoine; Janice L. Fields; Hugh Grant; Laura K. Ipsen; Marcos M. Lutz; C. Steven McMillan; Jon R. Moeller; George H. Poste; Robert J. Stevens; and Patricia Verduin.