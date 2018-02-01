Monsanto to hold free dicamba training sessions

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the 2018 growing season, Monsanto is providing free, in-person training sessions to help reinforce proper use of low-volatility dicamba formulations to control weeds in the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System.

Under the new federal Restricted Use Pesticide label, training is mandatory for all applicators prior to using low-volatility dicamba formulations, including XtendiMax Herbicide with VaporGrip Technology.

XtendiMax Herbicide with VaporGrip Technology has been approved for in-crop use as part of the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System in 33 states in 2018.

Seven of the 33 states — Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina and Tennessee — require that applicators attend training sessions provided by the state.

In the other 26 states, Monsanto and other low-volatility dicamba registrants are providing training. States where Monsanto trainings are scheduled include Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Training

Growers can click here to review training dates and locations and to register. New training dates are being added to the site regularly.

Monsanto’s training sessions focus on compliance with the product label, application requirements, required record keeping, understanding of susceptible/sensitive crops, window of application and understanding environmental conditions such as inversions, along with other important topics.

Training sessions last approximately 90 minutes, and participants will receive a certificate of completion. While Monsanto’s training sessions are focused on the federal and state label requirements for its low-volatility product, XtendiMax Herbicide with VaporGrip Technology, they are designed to satisfy the mandatory training requirement to apply any of the low-volatility dicamba herbicides approved for use in their states.

For more information or to register for a Monsanto training event, click here.