More flood aid announced for Holmes Co. farmers

COLUMBUS — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has designated Holmes County, Ohio, a primary natural disaster area.

Producers who suffered losses due excessive rain, flooding, landslides and mud slides that occurred April 1 through June 10, 2018, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans. This designation by Perdue allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters.

This designation is in addition to previously announced assistance from Conservation Environmental Programs Division, published in the Oct. 25 edition of the Farm and Dairy.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinance certain debts. Producers in the contiguous counties of Ashland, Coshocton, Knox, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne, in Ohio, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 13, 2019. Additional information is also available online at https://www.farmers.gov/recover.