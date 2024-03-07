Muskingum and Greene SWCDs recognized nationally

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Muskingum and Greene soil and water conservation districts were among the 2024 recipients of the Friends of NACD District Grants Program during the National Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting.

The Friends of NACD District Grants Program supports local conservation and advances climate resilience, education and youth development and food security. Now in its fifth round of funding, the program is funded through donations individuals and organizations make to NACD. This year, eight conservation districts will receive $2,500 to implement community-based projects.

The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District was recognized for partnering with a local bee farm, Natures Image Farm, to install and equip two bee colonies at the site of their largest 1.5-acre community garden, which also serves as a site for education and demonstration of conservation practices.

The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District will purchase a rainfall simulator for educational purposes to show how rainfall on soil with different tilling practices can affect the ground beneath their feet and teach the importance of soil health.

The remaining 2024 Friends of NACD District Grants Program recipients included the Polk Soil and Water Conservation District (Oregon), the Luta Soil and Water Conservation District (Idaho), the Rio Grande Conservation District (Colorado), the Ferry Conservation Districts (Washington), the Mason Conservation District (Washington) and the Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District (Maine).