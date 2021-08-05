MyPlate launches first Alexa skill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the launch of its first-ever Alexa skill, a digital tool for parents and caregivers of infants and toddlers between four and 24 months old, July 27. Families who use the MyPlate Alexa skill receive nutrition information on what and how to feed their child based on their age.

The new Alexa skill is accessible to all Alexa device owners and iOS and Android users who download the free Alexa app.

USDA plans to expand the MyPlate Alexa skill to include additional life stages, starting with children two years and older, and eventually covering older adults. More information on the MyPlate Alexa skill can be found at myplate.gov/myplateassistant.

MyPlate, originally launched in 2011, is the consumer-friendly translation of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and provides a general guide on what and how much to eat from the five food groups — fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy or soy alternatives.