National dairy association selects scholarship winners

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The National Dairy Herd Information Association scholarship committee selected 22 high school seniors and college students as recipients of $1,000 scholarships.

Judges evaluated applicants on scholastic achievements, leadership in school and community activities, and responses to DHI- and career-related questions.

To be eligible for a National DHIA scholarship, applicants must be a family member or employee of a herd on DHI test, a family member of a DHI employee, or an employee of a DHI affiliate.

The DHI affiliate for the herd or affiliate employee must be a National DHIA member.

This year’s scholarship winners are: Katelyn Allen, Jefferson, Maryland; Emily Benrud, Goodhue, Minnesota; Connor Erbsen, Lanark, Illinois; Katherine Gathje, Richmond, Minnesota; Dillon Gratz, Atwater, Minnesota.; Emma Gwidt, Pulaski, Wisconsin; Marie Haase, Somerset, Wisconsin; Erica Helmer, Plymouth, Wisconsin; Jessica Kerfeld, Melrose, Minnesota; Elizabeth Krienke, Lester Prairie, Minnesota.; Johannah Nielsen, Russell, Minnesota;

Sonora Palmer, Preston, Idaho; Chrissy Putman, Schuylerville, New York; Mitchell Reitsma, Sauk Centre, Minnesota; Anton Schilter, Chehalis, Washington; Nicholas Seitzer, Saint Peter, Minnesota; Margaret Socha, Corcoran, Minnesota; Catherine Thompson, Plainview, Minnesota; and Brooke Trustem, Evansville, Wisconsin.

For the past decade, National DHIA has awarded scholarships in memory of Joe Drexler, who worked for NorthStar Cooperative DHI Services. Marcus Schroepfer, son of David and Jolynne Schroepfer, Birnamwood, Wisconsin; Tyler Swoboda, son of Allen and Karen Swoboda, Sheldon, Wisconsin; and Colin Wussow, son of Ron and Nicolle Wussow, Cecil, Wisconsin; are this year’s recipients. NorthStar members and employees, friends and family contributed nearly $10,000 to establish this scholarship fund.

The 2019 application will be posted July 1 on www.dhia.org/scholarship.asp.