National Dairy Shrine offers over $50,000 in scholarships

The National Dairy Shrine is again looking for applications for its annual scholarship program. Applications are accepted from March 1 until the deadline of April 15. Official scholarship application award forms are available on the NDS web site, www.dairyshrine.org under the youth tab and then scholarship applications.

Scholarships

The National Dairy Shrine Student Recognition Program recognizes and rewards graduating seniors planning a career in the dairy industry. There will be a $2,000 cash award given to the winner, a $1,500 reward for second place, and three to seven $1000 cash awards depending on the number and quality of applicants.

National Dairy Shrine/Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI) Milk Marketing-Dairy Products Scholarships are available to encourage students to pursue careers in the marketing or development of dairy products. The winner receives a $1500 scholarship while the other winners receive $1000 scholarships. Up to five winners are recognized annually.

National Dairy Shrine/Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI) Education & Communication Scholarships are available to encourage students to pursue careers in the education or communication of the value of dairy products and the dairy industry. The winner receives a $1500 scholarship while the other winners receive $1000 scholarships. Up to five winners are recognized annually.

Kildee Scholarships are offered in two categories. Graduate study applicants may include the top 25 All-American contestants in one of the past three National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Contests plus the First and Second Place teams in the North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge National contests. These students are eligible to apply for up to two $3000 graduate school scholarships. Undergraduate students may apply in their junior or senior year of college for one $1000 Kildee Undergraduate scholarship. Applicants for this scholarship must have been one of the top 25 contestants at the National 4-H or FFA Dairy Judging Contests.

NDS Merton Sowerby Junior Merit Scholarship recognizes and rewards current college juniors planning a career in the dairy industry. There will be a $1,500 cash award given to the winner and two to five more $1000 cash awards depending on the number and quality of applicants.

NDS Mike Lancaster Sophomore Merit Scholarship recognizes and rewards current college sophomores planning a career in the dairy industry. There will be a $1,500 cash award given to the winner and two to five more $1000 cash awards depending on the number and quality of applicants.

Depending on number and quality of applicants there will be two to four Maurice Core Freshman Scholarships awarded in the amount of $1,000 to a freshman college student attending a four-year agricultural college. This scholarship is sponsored from a fund created in honor of Maurice E. Core long-time industry leader and past Executive Director of National Dairy Shrine.

Two NDS Marshall McCullough scholarships of $2000 and $1,500 are awarded annually to high school seniors intending to enter a four-year college or university and major in Dairy/Animal Science with a Communications emphasis or Agriculture Journalism with a Dairy/Animal Science emphasis.

Up to two NDS Iager Dairy Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 to second-year college students enrolled in a two-year agricultural college. This scholarship is sponsored by a fund created by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Iager of Fulton, Maryland.

There are three Klussendorf scholarships given in the amount of $1,500 to students in their first, second, or third year at a two or four-year college or university. Applicants need to major in Dairy or Animal Science with intentions to enter the dairy cattle industry.

There are four McKown scholarships given in the amount of $1,500 to students in their first, second, or third year at a two or four-year college or university. Applicants need to major in Dairy or Animal Science with intentions to enter the dairy cattle industry.

More information

If you would like to apply for any of these scholarships, please visit the NDS website at www.dairyshrine.org to download the applications. If you have any questions, please contact the NDS office at info@dairyshrine.org.

Winners of these awards will be announced this summer, with the presentation of awards to be held at the annual NDS awards banquet in Madison, Wisconsin on Oct. 3.