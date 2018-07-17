National DHIA seeks scholarship applicants

FITCHBURG, Wis. — National Dairy Herd Information Association (DHIA) is now accepting applications for $1,000 scholarships to full-time, incoming and continuing students at technical and two-year and four-year colleges/universities.

Eligibility

To be eligible for a National DHIA scholarship, the applicant must be a family member or employee of a herd on DHI test, family member of a DHI employee or employee of a DHI affiliate. The DHI affiliate for the herd or affiliate employee must be a member of National DHIA.

National DHIA members include:

AgSource Cooperative Services

Arizona DHIA, Central Counties DHIA

Dairy Lab Services

Dairy One Cooperative Inc.

DHI Cooperative Inc.

Idaho DHIA

Indiana State Dairy Association

Lancaster DHIA

Minnesota DHIA

NorthStar Cooperative DHI Services

Puerto Rico DHIA

Rocky Mountain DHIA

Tennessee DHIA

Texas DHIA

United Federation of DHIAs

Washington State DHIA

Judges will evaluate applicants based on scholastic achievements, leadership, community activities and work experience, knowledge of and experience with DHI, and responses to questions on the application.

Applications are due Nov. 30, 2018. Recipients will be announced at the 2019 National DHIA annual meeting.

Application

To apply for a National DHIA scholarship, log on to www.dhia.org and download and complete the electronic application form. For more information, contact JoDee Sattler, National DHIA scholarship coordinator, at 414-587-5839 or jdsattler@dhia.org.

National DHIA will award approximately 20 $1,000 scholarships. Generous contributions from National DHIA members, friends and supporters help fund these scholarships.

National Dairy Herd Information Association, a trade association for the dairy records industry, serves the best interests of its members and the dairy industry by maintaining the integrity of dairy records and advancing dairy information systems.