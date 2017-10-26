National Farmers Union awards scholarships

WASHINGTON — National Farmers Union Foundation (NFUF) selected its 2017 scholarship recipients.

Spring Vasey of Delaware received the Hubert K. & JoAnn Seymour Scholarship.

Hubert K. Seymour served the Illinois Farmers Union as secretary-treasurer for eight years and vice president for 12 years before he stepped down in 1990.

In addition, three Farmers Union members were each awarded the $1,000 Stanley Moore Scholarship, a former NFU vice president and chairman of the NFU insurance companies board.

The recipients are: Caitlyn Becker of Flasher, North Dakota; Jaclynn Knutson of Centreville, South Dakota; and Jane Umbriaco of Charlo, Montana.

Apply

Both scholarship funds are available annually to young Farmers Union members pursuing a degree in any field at a two- or four-year accredited college or university.

The Stanley Moore Scholarship is also available for students attending technical school.

Applications for the 2018 scholarship awards will be available through NFUF in December 2017. More information about the scholarships is available at nfu.org/education/scholarships.