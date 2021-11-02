National Wheat Foundation accepting applications for scholarship

Washington, D.C. — The National Wheat Foundation officially began accepting applications for the Jerry Minore Scholarship, honoring students pursuing a career in agriculture. The scholarship is available to both high school and college students for the 2022 academic year, with an application deadline of December 31, 2021. Interested students should go to Education and Scholarships | National Wheat Foundation .

“The scholarship is meant to aid students who have shown a passion for agriculture both inside and outside the classroom,” said David Cleavinger, Chairman of the National Wheat Foundation. “These students could play a key role in developing sound ag policy, research of new technologies, or other discoveries that are important to wheat growers, agriculture and society.”

The late Jerry Minore was a BASF Senior Market Manager and a liaison to the wheat industry. Since his unexpected death in 2012, BASF has partnered with the National Wheat Foundation to fund scholarships and honor his advocacy efforts for wheat growers.

“We are proud to partner with the National Wheat Foundation to find students who have shown a commitment to our industry and a willingness to honor Jerry’s legacy and enthusiasm for agriculture,” said Jeff Blackwood, BASF Senior Manager, Government Affairs and National Wheat Foundation Board Member. “We will continue to invest in the best and brightest ag students to help them achieve their career goals. We look forward to seeing their impact.”