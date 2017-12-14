New ag business awarded

WESTMINSTER, Md. — MidAtlantic Farm Credit announced Ben Lee of Rockville, Maryland, as the winner of the first-ever AgPitch competition, Dec. 1 as part of the Rural Maryland Council Summit in Annapolis, Maryland.

Lee’s company, NABAS Group, Inc., increases the amount of dissolved oxygen in water and disinfects water, resulting in increasing crop yield by 20 percent and preserving a harvest’s freshness by up to seven days using patented nano air bubble aeration system technology.

Finalists

The four other finalists who pitched at the event were: Bennett Wilson of Lexington Park; Kelton Clark of Annapolis; Mihir Pershad of Baltimore; and Rick Hood of Thurmont.

As the overall winner, Lee will receive $7,500, as well as accounting, legal, and other business services to help launch the success of his business.