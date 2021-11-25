New board members chosen for American Shorthorn Association

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the American Shorthorn Association Annual Meeting, Oct. 23, delegates from across the country gathered to elect new board members and officers at the Hilton Kansas City Airport. The board elected new officers for the nine-member board.

Joe Bales of Morristown, Tennessee, was elected president and John Sonderman of Columbus, Nebraska, was elected vice president. Dave Greenhorn of Waynesville, Ohio, was appointed as the executive director.

They serve alongside board members Toby Jordan of Indiana, Jerrell Crow of Oklahoma, Lee Miller of Ohio, John Russell of Texas, Mark Gordon of Illinois and Jeff Bedwell of Oklahoma.