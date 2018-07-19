New guide book available for the Shawnee Region

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) released a new guidebook that offers a detailed look at the geology that formed the Shawnee region of Scioto and Adams counties in southern Ohio.

The latest in a series of geologic guidebooks published by the ODNR Division of Geological Survey, Guidebook 23: Geologic Guide to Shawnee State Park and State Forest gives explorers a review of the region known as the “Little Smokies.”

The soft-cover book is designed for use in the field. Complete with full-color, high-resolution photographs and detailed illustrations, the guidebook also features a large, fold-out map highlighting bedrock geology and sites of interest.

Order

Guidebook 23 can be purchased for $15 (excludes tax and shipping) and can be ordered by going to the division’s Geologic Records Center during walk-in hours Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8–11 a.m. and 1–4 p.m. in Building C, 2045 Morse Road, Columbus.

Or order by calling 614-265-6576. The guidebook will also be available for purchase at the Ohio State Fair by visiting the ODNR Natural Resources Park gift shop.