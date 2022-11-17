New leaders emerge from Farm Bureau’s Women’s Communications Boot Camp

WASHINGTON — Fifteen farm and ranch women leaders graduated from the fall session of Women’s Communications Boot Camp hosted by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The intensive four-day course completed by the agricultural leaders featured hands-on sessions related to public speaking, working with the media and messaging.

Graduates will use their training in a variety of ways such as participating in local media opportunities to strategically support farm bureau’s policy work, sharing information with elected officials and joining social media campaigns that spotlight modern agriculture.

Ohio and Pennsylvania boot camp graduates are Karin Bright, Ohio; Stacy Irwin, Ohio; Amanda Balon, Pennsylvania; Monet Bottenfield, Pennsylvania; and Julie Yahnke-Schrum, Pennsylvania.

This is the 17th boot camp. The program has 254 graduates and is open to all women involved in farm bureau. The American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, in partnership with AFBF staff, hosts and provides training for Women’s Communications Boot Camp. A spring session of boot camp will be held April 3-6, 2023, with applications opening in December.