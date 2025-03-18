New Ohio bill would set up state to regulate Class VI injection wells

SALEM, Ohio — Ohio could be the next state in Appalachia to store carbon in the ground through Class VI injection wells. Ohio lawmakers introduced legislation on March 13 to establish a regulatory framework for carbon capture and sequestration.

House Bill 170 would make the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil & Gas Resources responsible for regulating Class VI wells and establishing rules around safety standards for drilling and operating, fencing and screening, containment and disposal of drilling waste, protecting communities’ water supplies and more. Right now, the federal government regulates Class VI wells in Ohio, but the state has sought primacy. The state already regulates all other classes of inject wells.

Carbon capture and sequestration is the process of capturing carbon and injecting it into the ground in order to reduce carbon emissions. Carbon is injected into “pore space,” which the legislation defines as subsurface cavities and voids that are suitable for sequestration space for carbon.

The proposed bill creates language recognizing pore space as a landowner’s property, meaning that whoever owns the surface rights and water of a property also owns the pore space. Landowners have the right to this pore space unless they choose to sell off their rights.

These wells are essential to the success of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, known as ARCH 2, that will produce “clean” hydrogen derived from natural gas in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The project, still in development, is supposed to create thousands of jobs in the region, although critics have questioned its potentially harmful environmental, public health and safety impacts.

House Bill 170 was introduced by state Reps. Bob Peterson, R-Sabina, and Monica Robb Blasdel, R-Columbiana. It has not yet been assigned to a committee.