New pasteurization plant coming to northwest Ohio

TOLEDO — Hydrofresh HPP, an affiliate of Keller Logistics Group, is constructing a $10 million pasteurization plant slated for opening in April in Delphos, that uses innovative high-pressure processing technology.

Unlike the traditional pasteurization method which uses heat prior to packaging to eliminate micro bacteria that are present in food, Hydrofresh HPP will use a natural, cold pasteurization technique by which products already sealed in their final packaging are placed in a vessel and subjected to a high level of isostatic water pressure, up to 87,000 psi.

This process produces a 5-log reduction in salmonella, E. coli, and listeria (bacteria that causes foodborne illness) while preserving the color, texture, nutrients, and flavor of the product.

Shelf life is also extended because the bacteria that cause spoilage is destroyed.

Food products

Products that use this technology include refrigerated dips, natural lunch meats, cold-pressed juices, deli salads, and various other natural products.

“This is exciting, state-of-the-art technology that will aid in the growth of locally-produced natural and organic products,” said Hydrofresh HPP president, Don Klausing. “This will be the only HPP tolling facility in this part of the country and we are already experiencing tremendous demand for our services.”

HPP equipment is currently being installed in the 36,000-square foot refrigerated warehouse for storage and production. Primarily serving the needs of two prominent food processors, the plant will initially run one shift with one machine and approximately 12 employees.

Upon completion, the plant will be able to process 60 million pounds of product per year.