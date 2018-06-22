New power plant approved in Harrison County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board authorized Harrison Power LLC to construct a 1,050 megawatt natural gas-fired, combined-cycle electric generation facility in Cadiz, Ohio, June 21.

The Harrison Power Plant will be located on a 90-acre parcel within the Cadiz Industrial Park. The facility will interconnect to the regional electric transmission grid via a 138-kilovolt transmission line to AEP Ohio Transmission Company’s nearby Nottingham Substation.

Harrison Power proposes to commence construction in October 2018 and begin commercial operation of the facility by June 2021.

In separate business, the Ohio Power Siting Board approved a request made by Hardin Wind Energy LLC to modify the certificate issued for the Hardin Wind Farm to allow the use of the GE 2.5-127 and GE 2.7-116 turbine models.

The Hardin Wind Farm, under construction in Hardin County, was authorized by the board in 2010.

The board also denied the application for rehearing filed in the second modification to the Black Fork Wind Farm located in Crawford and Richland counties and canceled the certificate held by American Future Fuels Corporation’s proposed Lima Energy Station located in Allen County.

Additional information regarding these decisions is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov.