New records set at 2021 Butler Farm Show

Grand Champion Market Beef
Butler Farm Show Amerikohl Mining bought Luke Frazier's grand champion market beef for $7 a pound at the Butler Farm Show junior fair livestock sale, Aug. 12/pound.Elaina Eppinger photo)

August 12, 2021
Lots: 128
Sale total: $202,525.25

* new record

HOGS

Lots: 44
Average: $5.51/pound with champions; $4.90/pound without

Grand champion: Morgan Teets
Bid: $32/pound Weight: 267 pounds
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

Reserve champion: Lily Ansell
Bid: $4/pound Weight: 266 pounds
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

Charity hog: Butler County Livestock Club
Bid: $13/pound Benefits: Mars Home for Youth
Buyer: Hampton Mechanical

BEEF

Lots: 17
Average: $3.26/pound with champions; $2.76/pound without.

Grand champion: Luke Frazier
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

Reserve champion: Austin Miller
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,337 pounds
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

LAMBS

Lots: 34
Average: $7.54/pound with champions; $6.03/pound without

Grand champion: Brielle Karns
Bid: $42/pound* Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: J.K. Hydraulics, John Krelow

Reserve champion: Mayson Kennedy
Bid: $17/pound* Weight: 149 pounds
Buyer: Mike Kelly

GOATS

Lots: 10
Average: $12.85/pound with champions; $10.62/pound without

Grand champion: Lily Ansell
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 99 pounds
Buyer: Lola Energy

Reserve champion: Amelia Brown
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 107 pounds
Buyer: Butler County Ford

POULTRY

Pens: 3
Average: $2,066/pen with champions; $1,000/pen without

Grand champion: Owen Black
Bid: $2,100/pen Weight: 43 pounds
Buyer: The Longhorn Corral

Reserve champion: Andrew Costel
Bid: $3,100*/pen Weight: 37 pounds
Buyer: Krill Recycling

RABBIT

Pens: 18
Average: $845.83/pen with champions; $786.06 without

Grand champion: Michael Costel
Bid: $1,500/pen Weight: 12.3 pounds
Buyer: Encore Studio by Audra Jane

Reserve champion: Brandon Amarando
Bid: $1,100/pen Weight: 12.4 pounds
Buyer: Lola Energy

Photographer:  Elaina Eppinger
Auctioneers: Roger Croll, Beth Hillmar, Don Braham, Duke Whiting and Mitchell Kerr
Ringmen: Dennis Kerr

2021 Butler Farm Show Sale
Reserve Champion Pen of Rabbits
Lola Energy bought Brandon Amarando's reserve champion pen of rabbits for $1,100.
Reserve Champion Poultry Pen
Krill Recycling bought Andrew Costel's reserve champion poultry pen for $3,100. It was a new record sale for that category.
Reserve Champion Market Lamb
Mayson Kennedy's reserve champion market lamb sold for $17/pound to Mike Kelly. This sale was a new record.
Reserve Champion Market Hog
Lily Ansell's reserve champion market hog sold for $4/pound to Penn Energy Resources.
Reserve Champion Market Goat
Amelia Brown's reserve champion market goat sold for $20/pound to Butler County Ford.
Reserve Champion Market Beef
Austin Miller's reserve champion market beef sold for $7/pound to Penn Energy Resources.
Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits
Michael Costel's grand champion pen of rabbits sold for $1,500 to Encore Studio by Audra Jane.
Grand Champion Poultry Pen
Owen Black's grand champion poultry pen sold for $2,100 to The Longhorn Corral.
Grand Champion Market Lamb
Brielle Karns' grand champion market lamb sold for $42/pound to J.K. Hydraulics and John Krelow. This was a new record sale.
Grand Champion Market Hog
Morgan Teets sold her grand champion market hog to Amerikohl Mining for $32/pound.
Grand Champion Market Goat
Lily Ansell's grand champion market goat sold for $20/pound to Lola Energy.
Grand Champion Market Beef
Grand Champion Market Beef

Amerikohl Mining bought Luke Frazier's grand champion market beef for $7 a pound at the Butler Farm Show junior fair livestock sale, Aug. 12.
Charity Hog
The Butler County Livestock Club's charity hog sold for $13/pound to Hampton Mechanical. Proceeds will benefit Mars Home for Youth.

