New report reveals diversity of America’s anglers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — America’s anglers are more diverse than ever, revealed the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s 2019 Special Report on Fishing.

Both women and Hispanics are casting their lines in record-breaking numbers, with 17.7 million and 4.4 million participants, respectively.

Other highlights from the report include:

49.4 million Americans participate in fishing annually;

Americans go fishing a cumulative 883 million days annually;

33.9 million non-anglers are interested in trying fishing;

Parents are 45% more likely to go fishing than adults without children; and

More than three in four anglers view fishing’s environmental benefits as one reason they participate in the activity.