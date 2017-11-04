New resources on field crop diseases

MADISON, Wis. — Farmers and other agribusiness professionals have another tool to access university research-based information that helps identify and manage field crop diseases.

The Crop Protection Network (CPN), composed of state university and provincial Extension specialists, and public/private professionals, produces collaborative Extension outputs on diseases affecting field crops in the United States and Canada.

There are approximately two dozen publications on corn and soybean diseases available on the network’s website — www.CropProtectionNetwork.org.

Scouting cards

The website includes full-length publications on important diseases, scouting cards to aid in field-based disease diagnosis, one-page fact sheets that address hot topics in field crop diseases, and annual corn disease loss estimates for the United States and Canada.

Publications focus on how to identify and manage diseases, as well as including information on other diseases that can confuse diagnosis. These resources are updated frequently to incorporate the latest research-based information on disease management.

“The website is also mobile friendly to allow publications to be viewed on the go and in the field,” said Damon Smith, University of Wisconsin-Extension field crops pathologist at UW-Madison.

More publications are added as they become available.

The CPN is supported by the United States Department of Agriculture, the North Central Soybean Research Program, the United Soybean Board, and the Grain Farmers of Ontario.