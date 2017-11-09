New Young Shepherd’s program offered

WOOSTER, Ohio — New this year, in conjunction with the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium, Dec. 1-2, the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association is holding a Young Shepherd’s Program.

The program is educational as well as a social event to connect Ohio’s next generation of sheep producers.

Young shepherd’s can attend the Shepherd’s College program Dec. 1 as well as a social and educational event Friday evening at Jake’s Restaurant in Wooster.

Young Shepherd’s will also receive special pricing to attend the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium. Special registration can be found at ohiosheep.org or by contacting Roger High at rhigh@ofbf.org.

ATI tour

High school youth can register for a tour of Ohio State’s ATI campus during the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium.

A minimum of 10 youth will be accepted. Registration for the tour is included on Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium registration form.

For more information, contact Christine Gelley, Noble County Extension Educator at gelley.2@osu.edu or 740-732-5681.