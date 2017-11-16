Nittany Lion fall sale’s first choice female brings $9,500

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Snider Agricultural Arena, State College, hosted the Nittany Lion Fall Classic sale Oct. 28.

The sale is managed by Pennsylvania Holstein Association and Penn State Dairy Science Club.

The total live sale brought $236,035 with 95 lots sold for an average of $2,486. Total embryos brought $7,000 with two lots sold, with an average of $3,500.

The top three sellers:

Lot 1, $9,500, first choice female (3 calves due December 2017)

Sire: Walnutlawn Solomon-Et

Dam: Windy-Knoll-View Parfait-Et EX 94 2E

Consignor: James & Nina Burdette, Mercersburg, Pennsylvania

Buyer: Caitlyn Pool, Robesona, Pennsylvania

Lot 7, $7,400, Golden-Oaks Lucky Charm-Et (due to OCD first class Callen-Et Jan. 25, 2018)

Sire: Val-Bisson Doorman-Et

Dam: Gloryland-I Goldwyn Locket EX-94 2E

Consignor: Golden-Oaks Farm, Wanconda, Illinois

Buyers: Shelly Jonas, Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania

Lot 9, $6,400, Petticlerc Doorma Alure-Et (due Dec. 10, 2017 to Pine-Tree Sid)

Sire: Val-Bisson Doorman-Et

Dam: Petticlerc Goldwyn Anouk-Et EX-93

Consignor: Hill & Finke, Thurmont, Maryland

Buyer: Eaton Holsteins, Marrietta, New York