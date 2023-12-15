Nominations sought for Tom Oswald Legacy Award

ST. LOUIS — The United Soybean Board is looking for nominations for the Tom Oswald Legacy Award, an annual award honoring the late Tom Oswald, who will always be remembered as a passionate farmer-leader and dedicated volunteer. The award recognizes someone who went above and beyond to move research and promotion investments forward in an unconventional way.

An Iowa soybean and corn farmer, Oswald served eight years as a USB director and three years on the USB executive committee. He frequently posed the question, “How do we make it better-er?” — meaning what extra steps, thoughts and efforts could the checkoff take to go beyond expectations and provide the best possible outcome? Kenneth Bader won the inaugural award in 2023.

If there is an organization, group or individual that you believe should be recognized for their efforts and passion for this industry, visit unitedsoybean.org to submit your nomination. Nominations will close Jan. 8, and the award will be presented at Commodity Classic in March 2024.

To learn more, visit unitedsoybean.org/hopper/passion-for-soy-industry-runs-deep-remembering-no-till-tom/.