Northeast Ohio Grape Field Day set for July 19

KINGSVILLE, Ohio — Each year, researchers from Ohio State University (OSU) showcase their research during interactive field days.

This year, grape production and vineyard management research will be showcased at the Northeast Ohio Grape Field Day at the Ashtabula Agricultural Research Station July 19.

Farmers and others interested in meeting the researchers and viewing research plots can visit the research station, 2625 S. Ridge Road E, Kingsville, from 1-4:30 p.m.

Technology

New technology and information for vineyard managers to improve grape quality and production will be on display.

Real-time weather data, summaries, crop production tools, and IPM forecasts are available online through the Network for Environment and Weather Applications (NEWA) will be discussed.

Another new technology that will be demonstrated is the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) which uses digital imagery and data to help vineyard managers make harvest decisions.

Details

There is no cost to attend the field day and more information about this and other field days is available at go.osu.edu/OSUFieldDays. Contact Andrew Kirk at 440-224-0273 or kirk.197@osu.edu. with question.

Twilight tour

Immediately following the field day event, the 2018 Twilight Grape Tour will take place at Kent State University’s Ashtabula campus. Contact Danielle Weiser-Cline, dweiser1@kent.edu for information and reservations.