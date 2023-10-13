Northeastern Ohio Forestry Association meeting set for Oct. 19

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Northeastern Ohio Forestry Association’s Oct. 19 meeting will feature award-winning nature, wildlife and landscape photographer, Dwight Boyer as its guest speaker.

Boyer’s work began in 2018 with the snowy owl and has expanded into other areas.

This meeting is for anyone who is interested in learning about wildlife photography or enjoys seeing great photos.

All meetings start at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Meetings are held at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm located at 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, Ohio, across from the Canfield Fairgrounds.

For more information, please contact Mike Lanave at 330-532-1957.