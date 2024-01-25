Northwest Project Grass Grazing Group to hold meeting Feb. 8

WARREN, Pa. — The Northwest Project Grass Grazing Group will hold a business meeting on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McCullough’s Kitchen Table Restaurant, 4824 Sandy Lake-Greenville Road, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania.

Items of business include a financial report, the election of board members, sponsorship of the Western PA Grazing Conference, grazing education, partner agency updates and field day planning. Lunch is available by ordering from the restaurant menu.