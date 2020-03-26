NRA launches experienced hunter education course

FAIRFAX, Va. — The National Rifle Association has launched the NRA experienced hunter education course.

The course is an online review of everything an experienced hunter should know, including a review of firearm safety and safe hunting practices. Though not a substitute for state-mandated hunter safety requirements, it will provide a solid foundation of the fundamentals.

Free to all, this comprehensive hunting refresher course will help hunters become safer and more confident before heading out into the field.

For more information, visit https://nra.yourlearningportal.com/Courses/NRA-Experienced-Hunter-Education and get ready for a safe and successful season.