NRCS has up to $700 mil. for Conservation Stewardship Program

Deadline is May 10 for CSP funding, which now includes cover crops, transition to organic

WASHINGTON — The next deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications to be considered for funding this year is May 10.

The program covers part of the cost for producers implementing new conservation activities and maintaining their existing activities.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) plans to invest up to $700 million for new enrollments and contract extensions in fiscal year 2019.

Changes to program

The 2018 farm bill made several changes to this conservation program, which is the largest conservation program in the United States with more than 70 million acres enrolled. The Natural Resources Conservation Service now enrolls eligible, high-ranking applications based on dollars rather than acres.

Also, higher payment rates are now available for certain conservation activities, including cover crops and resource-conserving crop rotations.

The CSP will also provide specific support for organic and for transitioning to organic production activities and a special grassland conservation initiative for certain producers who have maintained cropland base acres.

While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by May 10, to ensure their applications are considered for 2019 funding.

For additional information, contact your local USDA service center.