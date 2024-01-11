ODA receives over $12M to support food supply chain

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has been awarded more than $12 million through the federal Resilient Food System Infrastructure Program to fund projects that support supply chain coordination activities, create more and better processing centers, and increase accessible, affordable, and efficient distribution of Ohio products. Projects may also include the construction, expansion and modernization of supply chain facilities.

The program aims to support growth in the middle-of-the-food-supply-chain and strengthen local and regional food systems by creating new revenue streams for Ohio producers, keeping profits circulating in rural communities and increasing diversity in processing options.

Those interested in receiving funding should apply directly through the Ohio Department of Agriculture via agri.ohio.gov/divisions/food-safety/Resilient-Food-Systems-Infrastructure-Grant by March 15. The department encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers, underserved producers, veteran producers and underserved communities.

ODA has entered a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Marketing Service to administer the program. Detailed guidelines, including project requirements and eligibility, can be found at ams.usda.gov/services/grants/rfsi.